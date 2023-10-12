Live
Just In
Kurnool: Complete Anganwadi centres, additional classrooms by Nov 10 says Dr G Srijana
District Collector Dr G Srijana instructs officials to conduct safety audit of the classrooms and submit the report in a span of 2 weeks
Kurnool : District Collector Dr G Srijana directed the officials concerned to submit safety audit report of students where the Nadu-Nedu works are underway in the schools, within two weeks.
She also instructed the officials to complete the construction of additional rooms in Anganwadi centres by November 10. The collector issued these instructions to officials during a meeting conducted on the progress of Nadu-Nedu phase-2 works, held at Village Parishad conference hall on Wednesday.
Addressing the officials, the collector said that additional rooms to be constructed in 81 Anganwadi centres, should be completed by November 10. The repair works taken up in 91 Anganwadi centres have been completed in 10 mandals and some repair works are pending in 12 other mandals. She ordered the officials to complete all works by next week. After completion of works, she ordered the officials to handover them to the authorities of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) department.
Further, the collector said that 1,312 additional classrooms are being constructed in 312 schools. Of them, 43 are in basement level. She said the basement level constructions needs to be taken up to further level. She directed to press the engineering assistants into the field to capture the photos of work progress. The officials are told to update the work expenditure online. When the officials brought the scarcity of cement haunting the constructions, the collector ordered the general manager of district industries corporation to speak to the cement factories to redress the problem. She suggested the officials to shift the additional cement and steel to other buildings where there is necessary.
The collector ordered the assistant engineer and Mandal Education Officer to jointly conduct safety audit keeping in view of students at the schools where the construction of additional classrooms underway.
Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Project Officer (PO) Dr K Venugopal, District Education Officer (DEO) V Ranga Reddy, Panchayat Raj Superintending Engineer (SE) Subramaniyam, Rural Water Scheme (RWS) Superintending Engineer (SE) Nageshwara Rao, District Industries Corporation (DIC) General Manager (GM) Prasad, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) In-charge Project Director (PD) Venkata Lakshmamma, engineers, MEOs and CDPOs were present in the meeting.