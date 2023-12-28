Kurnool: Land parcel sizes changed in resurvey, farmers allege

Kurnool : Alleging that several anomalies are showing up during resurvey of lands, farmers of Aspari mandal have opposed the resurvey and demanded the government to immediately cancel it. They even warned that they will stage protests across the State, if the government doesn’t heed to their demand.

A farmer from Aspari mandal, who don’t want to reveal his name, stated the government may think that the lands resurvey is a good process, but it is igniting disputes among the farmers. He complained that the resurvey is showing 50 cents land less than the actual land measurements mentioned in the pattadar passbooks.

He questioned how 50 cents of land went missing, adding that this is not the problem of a single farmer, but almost all the farmers in the mandal were facing similar issue.

The farmer clarified that they don’t want extra land, but will never lose their 50 cents. Meanwhile, farmers of Chiruman Doddi in Aspari mandal, accompanied by Left party leaders, staged a protest on the road. They demanded the Tahsildar to explain why the irregularities are taking place during the resurvey.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the protestors to police station.