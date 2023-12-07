Kurnool: Lokayukta plays key role in doing justice to victims’ kin

Kurnool : The Lokayukta played a pivotal role in ensuring justice for the legal heirs of individuals, who lost their lives in electrical-related accidents. Despite initial reluctance from power distribution corporations (APSCDCL, APEPDCL, APCPDCL), the Lokayukta, through meticulous examination and application of legal principles, compelled the reconsideration of ex-gratia claims.

Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta Justice P Lakshmana Reddy said that Lokayukta’s orders emphasised the applicability of the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission Compensation to Victims of Electrical Accidents Regulation, 2017, invoking the Doctrine of Strict Liability. By citing relevant judicial precedents, Lokayukta established the obligation to provide ex-gratia payments, irrespective of departmental fault, negligence or carelessness.

In response to the Lokayukta’s directives, the APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director facilitated payment of ex-gratia amounts to the affected legal heirs and advocated for an amendment to the APERC Regulation. The subsequent amendment, introduced in 2023, explicitly mandates ex-gratia payments even in the absence of wrongful acts by the licensee, ensuring compensation for fatal/non-fatal electrical accidents.

He said that Lokayukta’s unwavering commitment to justice and adherence to legal principles led to a landmark achievement in resolving the grievances of the victims’ families. The positive response from APERC, leading to the amendment of regulations, signifies a significant and lasting impact on ensuring compensation for victims of electrical accidents, thereby establishing a precedent for humanitarian considerations and adherence to the Doctrine of Strict Liability.

Justice P Lakshmana Reddy appreciated the action initiated by APERC in this regard.