Kurnool: Officials told to address drinking water woes

Kurnool/Nandyal : Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy instructed the officials concerned to address drinking water crisis in the districts, at a general body meeting held at Zilla Parishad conference hall here at Kurnool on Wednesday. ZP Chairman Yerrabothula Papi Reddy, MLC Madhusudhan, Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar, district Collectors of Kurnool and Nandyal, Dr G Srijana and Dr K Srinivasulu and others participated.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister said that the State government has overcome all the problems it faced during its five-year rule. He claimed that the government has almost fulfilled all the assurances furnished in the manifesto. Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has set a benchmark, he added that unfortunately they were not able to do much to the local bodies but released Rs 10 crore per annum to Zilla Parishad. This fiscal year, we have sanctioned around Rs 13 crore, he added.

Speaking on drinking water problems, Minister Buggana said that drinking water problem may arise due to scanty rainfall. He ordered the officials to chalk out a plan to overcome the water problem. The officials were told to concentrate first on schools and welfare hostels. The officials of Rural Water Scheme (RWS) were told to address the problems raised by the members.

Buggana also ordered the officials concerned to pay attention to pensions that were not sanctioned. He said new pensions would be sanctioned in June or December every year. Responding to the request of Nandikotkur MLA T Arthur to supply irrigation water to standing crops, Buggana said necessary steps would be taken accordingly.