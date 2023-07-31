Left parties suggest master plan road on either side of SVU campus

Tirupati: Reacting to the ongoing controversy over the proposed master plan road connecting University road with Alipiri road through University campus, Left party leaders said that they would welcome if any road is constructed at one end of the campus.

CPM and CPI leaders visited the campus on Sunday and suggested the municipal corporation authorities not to construct any road in the middle of the campus.

Any proposal that will not affect the educational ecosystem in the campus can be welcomed. The existing internal roads within the campus may be expanded for the convenience of the students and faculty but the master plan road should be on either side of the campus which will help end the traffic woes.

CPM district secretary Vandavasi Nagarju, Kandarapu Murali, CPI district secretary P Murali, students leaders Ravi, Akbar, Urukundu, Prasanna, Siva and others were present.