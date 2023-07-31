Live
- KCR to chair Cabinet meeting today
- BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
- POWERGRID organises chess tourney
- Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
- 73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
- Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana on August 1, light rains today
- FIR Registered Against ITLF Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong For Promoting Enmity In Manipur
- Chiranjeevi hails ‘Baby’ movie and it’s team; says film is an educative film
- Sree Vishnu’s next film title impresses youth; film is a prequel to super hit ‘Raja Raja Chora’
Just In
Left parties suggest master plan road on either side of SVU campus
Tirupati: Reacting to the ongoing controversy over the proposed master plan road connecting University road with Alipiri road through University...
Tirupati: Reacting to the ongoing controversy over the proposed master plan road connecting University road with Alipiri road through University campus, Left party leaders said that they would welcome if any road is constructed at one end of the campus.
CPM and CPI leaders visited the campus on Sunday and suggested the municipal corporation authorities not to construct any road in the middle of the campus.
Any proposal that will not affect the educational ecosystem in the campus can be welcomed. The existing internal roads within the campus may be expanded for the convenience of the students and faculty but the master plan road should be on either side of the campus which will help end the traffic woes.
CPM district secretary Vandavasi Nagarju, Kandarapu Murali, CPI district secretary P Murali, students leaders Ravi, Akbar, Urukundu, Prasanna, Siva and others were present.