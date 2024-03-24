  • Menu
Legendary comedy actor Brahmanandam offered prayers at Tirumala temple, fans flock to see actor.

Legendary comedy actor Brahmanandam visit Tirumala.

Tirumala : Legendary comedy actor Brahmanandam visit Tirumala. Offered prayers Lord Venkateswara during a VIP break Dharshan on Sunday morning. After darshan which the Vedic scholars offered Vedic blessings in the Ranganayakula mandapam of the temple and the temple officials presented theertha prasadas.

