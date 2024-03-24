Live
- Holi 2024: 5 Tips for Capturing Colorful Moments with Your Smartphone
- Suparn Verma of ‘The Family Man’ to celebrate Holi with son on video call
- Death toll in Russia terror attack rises to 133
- Holi 2024: Pre- and Post-Holi Skin Care Tips to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Safe
- Kenya's World Cup legend Collins Obuya retires after 23-year-old international cricket career
- TN BJP slams Stalin over Minister’s ‘derogatory’ remarks against PM Modi
- Four fishermen feared dead in Tripura's Dumboor Lake
- Help TB patients and avail IT rebate in UP
- South Korea-built nuclear reactor connected to UAE power grid
- Clinical trials of TB vaccine MTBVAC begin in India
Just In
Legendary comedy actor Brahmanandam offered prayers at Tirumala temple, fans flock to see actor.
Highlights
Legendary comedy actor Brahmanandam visit Tirumala.
Tirumala : Legendary comedy actor Brahmanandam visit Tirumala. Offered prayers Lord Venkateswara during a VIP break Dharshan on Sunday morning. After darshan which the Vedic scholars offered Vedic blessings in the Ranganayakula mandapam of the temple and the temple officials presented theertha prasadas.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT