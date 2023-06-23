Leopard attack :Boy condition is stable says TTD EO

Tirupati: TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy said that the condition of the boy Koushik who was attacked by a leopard in Tirumala on Thursday night was stable.

EO on Friday said the boy was shifted to the intensive care unit in Sri Padmavathi Hrudayalaya super speciality hospital and doctors closely monitoring his condition.

The forest officials who are investigating the incident informed that the leopard is of 13-18 months old, Reddy said adding that after a detailed enquiry today the forest officials submit a report.

Following the leopard attack on the boy who was badly mailed, security in the serpentine footpath which meander through dense forests, deep valleys, Rocky hillocks, criss crossing the habitats of wild animals including leopards, wild boats, etc. is immediately strengthened by TTD.

It is needless to say the leopard attack created topples nationwide stirring TTD to re-examine the safety measures in the footpath route from Alipiri to Tirumala.

Meanwhile, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy visited the hospital and enquired with the doctors on the condition of the boy mauled by the leopard.

He later said there is no danger for his life.