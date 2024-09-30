  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Leopard spotted near Srivari Mettu

Screen grab from CCTV footage showing leopard moving near Srivari Mettu in Tirumala during early hours of Sunday
x

Screen grab from CCTV footage showing leopard moving near Srivari Mettu in Tirumala during early hours of Sunday

Highlights

A leopard was found moving near Srivari Mettu foothpath in Tirumala forest in the early hours of Sunday.

Tirumala: A leopard was found moving near Srivari Mettu foothpath in Tirumala forest in the early hours of Sunday. The wild animal was caught on CCTV footage set up at the forest watchtower.

A forest official said that the leopard was spotted at 2 am and most likely chasing a dog.

However, he assured the pilgrims that there is no need to panic as the footpath way will be closed for trekking during that time. The footpath will be opened for devotees at 6 am and will be closed at 6 pm.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick