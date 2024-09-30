Leopard spotted near Srivari Mettu

Tirumala: A leopard was found moving near Srivari Mettu foothpath in Tirumala forest in the early hours of Sunday. The wild animal was caught on CCTV footage set up at the forest watchtower.

A forest official said that the leopard was spotted at 2 am and most likely chasing a dog.

However, he assured the pilgrims that there is no need to panic as the footpath way will be closed for trekking during that time. The footpath will be opened for devotees at 6 am and will be closed at 6 pm.