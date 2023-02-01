Life has become miserable with rising prices, labourers complain to Lokesh

Tirupati: People from different sections are bringing their grievances to the notice of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh during his Yuva Galam padayatra.

"We could not even buy the essential commodities with our daily labour and there is no question of savings. Cooking oil price has gone up to Rs 175 from Rs 75. We used to cook food using a gas stove. With the surge in cylinder price, now shifted back to traditional cooking methods. On the other hand, farmers have reduced labour charges as they have no incomes," these are the comments of an agriculture labour in Devathoti of Baireddipalle mandal, before TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

His Yuva Galam padayatra has completed five days on Tuesday during which he covered 58.5 kilometre out of which on the fifth day he covered 14.9 km. When he met various sections of people on the way, they told him about their problems. Another labourer said that the government has not given tailoring charges to stitch uniforms and she has to bear more than Rs 2,000 for three children.

During the padayatra, he visited Kaigal reservoir for which TDP government laid foundation stone on February 21, 2019 to provide drinking water to the villagers there. He said that the project which had to be completed in three months was not taken up for nearly four years. This government never thought of providing water to the people but encroaching even the hills.

When he met banana farmers at Kommaramadugu in Palamaner constituency and learnt that they have been incurring Rs 2 lakh loss per acre as the price of one kg was not even Rs 15. After spending Rs 3.5 lakh to cultivate the crop, they could get only Rs 1.5 lakh. He assured Kuruba community people to provide mini 'Gokulams' and will conduct Kanakadas jayanthi officially after coming to power.

Also, he said the TDP will renew the 34 per cent reservations in local bodies which was reduced by the YSRCP government. He criticised that this government has cheated BCs by diverting BC sub-plan funds to other welfare programmes and assured that the TDP government will remove all illegal cases on BCs.