Lokesh accepts YSRCP’s challenge on laddu controversy

Tirupati: Minister for education Nara Lokesh accepted former TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy’s challenge for a public oath on the use of animal fat in the ghee used for making Srivari Laddus in Tirumala, saying that he is ready for it in Tirupati itself. He condemned the politicisation of TTD and pledged that the people’s government would cleanse the institution.

He took part in Praja Vedika programme at N Kothur village of Bangarupalem mandal in Chittoor district on Friday along with a meeting of party workers earlier. Speaking on the occasion, he expressed gratitude to the people for placing their trust in the party, leading to victories in 164 out of 175 constituencies.

Emphasising a commitment to accessibility and problem solving, he asserted that his government would differ markedly from the previous administration.

Lokesh recalled that during the previous government, public representatives were often inaccessible, operating behind barriers and screens. He criticised the lack of direct engagement with the people, stating that under the leadership of N Chandrababu Naidu, representatives would be readily available to address citizens’ concerns.

The public meeting evolved into a platform for direct engagement, with people voicing their concerns and queries. In response to questions about job creation and industry in the region, the Minister reassured that under Naidu’s leadership, significant opportunities would be provided, including a job calendar set for January release.

He emphasised that the previous administration had failed to meet employment demands but vowed to enhance job prospects and attract investments to Chittoor.

The minister also addressed concerns regarding women’s safety and education, committing to improve the curriculum to empower women and ensure their security. He acknowledged past failures and outlined measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Earlier, he met with ‘Outstanding workers’ and ‘Mana TDP App champions’ at a kalyana mandapam in Bangarupalem and praised them for their excellent performance in promoting the ‘Bhavishyathku Guarantee’ programme and awarded certificates to those who had excelled through the Mana TDP app.

He noted that TDP leaders and workers worked tirelessly over the last five years, taking numerous programmes to the public. “For the first time in history, people have given us 164 seats, placing a sacred duty on us. We will fulfil this responsibility with dignity”, Lokesh added.