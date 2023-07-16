Lokesh padayatra ends in Nellore

Rallapadu (Nellore district): The 31-day Yuva Galam padayatra by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh was concluded in Nellore district on Saturday.

In the padayatra, Lokesh addressed public meetings at Atmakuru, Udayigiri, Venkatagiri, Guduri, Muthukuru, Servepalle, Nellore Rural, Nellore city, Butchireddy Palem and Kavali over anti-people policies being implemented by the ruling party.

An emotional situation at Rallapadu project cross border area of Nellore, Prakasam districts prevailed as MLAs Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy, Mekapati Chandramohan Reddy, who were suspended from the YSRCP, met TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, party official spokesman Anam Venkataramana Reddy and other leaders from all over the district have given a send-off to the TDP leader on Saturday.

While recollecting his experiences, Lokesh thanked the all sections of people and leaders for extending support for the success of padayatra in the district.

Lokesh assured that he would solve the problems of people once the party forms government in 2024 elections.

He appealed to leaders to extend their support to secure all assembly segments and MP seats in Nellore district.