Lord Malayappa blesses devotees from atop Pushpa Pallaki

Tirumala: On the occasion of Anivara Asthanam, Lord Malayappa along with His consorts was taken out in a procession atop Pushpa Pallaki at Tirumala on Tuesday evening.

On the pleasant evening, Sri Malayappa, flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi, mounted on a colourful Pushpa Pallaki and blessed devotees.

Following the age-old temple tradition, the deities adorned with dazzling ornaments were taken in a procession atop a flower-decked palanquin in the Mada streets after observing the annual Anivara Asthanam at the famed Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Chennai-based donor devotee Trilok Chandan donated the entire stock of flowers required for the decoration of the Pallaki for which six varieties of flowers of various hues were used to decorate the divine palanquin, which also displayed the dioramas of different deities belonging to Kruta, Treta and Dwapara Yugas.