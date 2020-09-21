Lord Malayappa rides on Chinna Sesha Vahanam

Tirumala: The darshan of Lord Sri Malayappa Swamy on the five-hooded Chinna Sesha Vahanam marked the second-day celebrations of the ongoing nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Sunday morning.

The processional deity in the guise of 'Murali Krishnudu' was mounted atop the Chinna Sesha Vahanam. According to mythology, it is believed that Chinnasesha is the personification of Vasuki - the king of serpents. To make the human race conscious of the divine Kundalini energy the Lord blessed His devotees on Chinna Sesha Vahanam.

Later in the evening, Hamsa Vahana Seva was observed as part of the Brahmotsavams on the second day.

TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, Board members Ananta, Siva Kumar, Kumaraguru, Sekhar Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti and Srivari temple Dy EO Harindranath were also present.

It may be noted here that due to Covid-19 guidelines, the Vahana Sevas are being held in Ekantham, without allowing devotees, and allowing only limited temple staff and officials.

However, for the sake of devotees the Vahana sevas are being telecast live on SVBC.