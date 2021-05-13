Major accident averted at Tirupati SVIMS after a shortage of Oxygen witnessed

A major accident has been avoided at Tirupati SVIMS Hospital despite the oxygen reserves suddenly plummeted in the early hours of the morning. The gas operator immediately informed SVIMS Director Vengamma at 4 am, and Vengamma phoned the collector and told him about the matter.



However, as the tanker coming from Chennai would arrive in the afternoon, the search for Oxygen has begun. The vigilant SVIMS officers had geared up and collected Oxygen from Srikrishna Gas Agency. An oxygen tanker was delivered to SVIMS in 25 minutes via the Green Channel. Patients and officers breathed in a sigh of relief as Oxygen was filled into the storage tank.



Earlier, As many as 11 patients on ventilator support died due to low pressure in the medical oxygen supply at Ruia Government Hospital in Tirupati on Monday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered an inquiry into the matter. The mishap took place due to the reduction of pressure in the oxygen supply. As a result, 11 patients who were on ventilators lost their lives. The government has announced an exgratia of Rs 10 lakh to kin of deceased in the incident.



