Major fire breaks out in Foxlink Electronics unit

Tirupati: A massive fire broke out at Foxlink Electronics Private Limited located in the EMC- 1 (Electronic Manufacturing Cluster-1) of APIIC near Tirupati Airport and located at a distance of 22 km from here on Monday. However, there was no loss of life in the fire accident which was caused by an electric short circuit in the electron unit. Fire tenders reached the Foxlink and brought the fire under control.

An official release said that prompt action on the part of fire, police, revenue and factory management saw no loss of life in the fire accident and also reduced the severity of damage. EMC CEO M Gauthami, APIIC, Revenue department and police officials reached the Foxlink immediately after the fire accident and saw prompt measures to contain the fire and carry out rescue operation. The officials are also assessing the damage caused by the fire.



