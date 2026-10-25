Major Red Sanders Haul: Task force nabs 8 smugglers in Nellore

Tirupati: In a major crackdown on illegal timber trafficking, the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 61 red sanders logs and arrested eight smugglers during an operation in the Gudur forest area of Nellore district. Acting on directives from Task Force Head L Subba Rayudu and under the direct supervision of Task Force SP P Srinivas, a specialized team led by DSP MD Sharif, Reserve Inspector Krupanand, and Forest Range Vana Officer (FRVO) Subhash conducted intensive combing along the Kondagunta–Mekanuru route. Hearing suspicious noises in the forest, the team surrounded a group of individuals actively loading red sanders logs into a tractor, flanked by two parked cars.

Upon searching the immediate site, task force personnel recovered 24 logs from the tractor and unearthed an additional 22 logs hidden nearby, bringing the initial count to 46. Sustained interrogation of the arrested smugglers led to the recovery of 15 more concealed logs, bringing the total seizure to 61 red sanders logs. The team arrested eight smugglers on the spot and impounded the tractor along with the two cars used for smuggling activities. The arrested accused, along with the seized timber and vehicles, were subsequently shifted to the Tirupati Task Force Police Station.

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Forest Act and Penal Code, and further investigation is underway to trace the broader syndicate behind the smuggling operation.