'Mana Saila' book released in Tirupati

Tirupati: A book on 'Mana Saila' was released at a function attended by several dignitaries here on Sunday. It was a compilation of opinions and essays of 83 persons, who were fans, friends and writers in TTD's Sapthagiri magazine.

Former chief editor Dr C Saila Kumar of the magazine contributed 45 novels as a writer besides 200 stories and other writings and earned several fans. They shared their experiences about him over the past 50 years. City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy also shared his close association with Saila Kumar during all these years saying that both of their ideas and ideologies were similar.

Telugu Akademy Chairperson Lakshmi Parvathi attended the function as a chief guest along with cine lyric writer Bhuvana Chandra. Bhuman, former Chairman of TTD's SWETHA presided over the function, which was also attended by Mayor Dr R Sirisha, writer Sakam Nagaraju and others.