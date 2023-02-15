Maninderjeet Singh Bitta hails Jagan govt for welfare schemes

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received appreciation from an unexpected quarter on Tuesday with All-India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF) chairman Maninderjeet Singh Bitta hailing the AP government for introducing slew of welfare schemes and giving priority to education.

MS Bitta speaking to media after darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala was all praise for Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration for ensuring the welfare of the poor through pension scheme, supplying ration food grains at their doorsteps and opined that providing Rs 15,000 to each child studying in schools (Amma Vodi), rejuvenation of school (Nadu-Nedu) and financial

support for foreign education etc. were sure to help the State move fast on the road to development. Other States also should follow the AP model, he observed.

He was also in favour of the YSRCP government's move to shift the State capital to Vizag which he said has all the potential and is a fast growing city and candid enough to say that he was personally against bifurcation of the State.

He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tough stand

against terrorism and added that all people should thank him as he saw the country remaining free of terrorists' incidents and controlling terrorism was helping in better law and maintenance in the country. "There is no such terror attack like the one on Parliament building, Mumbai terrorist killings after Modi came to power," he said.

Hailing India for carrying out relief works in Turkey which witnessed a major earthquake claiming the lives of thousands and injuring scores, he

said countries should take such humanitarian steps towards the nations that are in difficulty.