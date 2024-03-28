Mantralayam: Tikka Reddy talks of ‘good news’

Mantralayam (Kurnool) : TDP Mantralayam constituency in-charge Palakurthi Tikka Reddy called upon the party cadres and followers to be ready for election and a good news is likely from the high command at any time.

Addressing the party cadres here on Wednesday, Tikka Reddy said that the party chief NChandrababu Naidu is rethinking on the allotment of Mantralayam ticket. He said the party supremo would certainly confirm his candidature and allot ticket for the seat to him.

It may be noted that Tikka Reddy was denied ticket by the party which announced N Raghavendra Reddy, a BC,as its candidate. This triggered protests by Tikka Reddy and his followers across the constituency demanding ticket to Tikka Reddy.

Tikka Reddy earlier told The Hans India that if Naidu does not give ticket then he will contest as TDP rebel. For some time, there was speculation that he may join Congress. But surprisingly, Tikka Reddy said now that a favourable decision is likely to come at anytime from the party chief.

Party activists from Jammuladinnne, Goudgal, Vandagal, Nelakosigi, Colemanpet, Duddi and Arlabanda villages in Kosigimandal attended the meeting.