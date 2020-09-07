Master plan for Tirupati roads soon

Tirupati: After three decades, the new master plan for roads in the city will come into a reality soon. Before the corporation formed 13 years ago, Tirupati city was only a special grade municipality. Also, there was no sufficient budget and planning to develop infrastructure during that time.

Now, the officials got a chance to develop the city in all aspects under Smart City projects. In the line, the present civic chief P S Girisha has initiated to develop new roads network to put full stop to traffic woes of the city residents.

As of now, there is no proper road connectivity to go from north to south side of the city. This is causing traffic woes on the main Tirumala bypass road.

In between Karakambadi and Renigunta road, there are many residential areas, private hospitals, schools and offices. Half of the north side of the city residents presently commute too long distance via Leelamahal circle to enter the city. The same problem has been faced by the south side residents in the city also.

As a permanent solution, the Commissioner has decided to prepare the master plan for roads and ordered for a detailed survey. And he himself directly participated in field survey to assess the practical difficulties in acquiring lands for roads.

On the instructions of Commissioner, a detailed survey was started by the corporation planning department between Karakamabadi road and Renigunta road for acquisition of lands.

Already one layer of master plan road work was started from DBR hospital to old Renigunta Road via Chintala Chenu.

Commissioner Girisha told thousands of residents were facing traffic woes every day due to lack of road connectivity network to all sides of city. Therefore, we have started to address this long pending problem, he added.