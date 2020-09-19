MCT decides to issue red notices to collect stubborn tax arrears

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) officials have decided to issue red notices to building owners who were not paid tax for many years. Commissioner PS Girisha held a review meeting on civic body tax collection, on Saturday. In the meeting Commissioner noticed that around Rs 3 crores above property tax was in pending as stubborn arrears.

In this regard the Commissioner seriously conducted review with revenue officials concerned. Officials brought to the Commissioner notice that actual property tax demand was Rs 50 crores in the city, whereas revenue personnel have collected Rs 30 crores only.



So far around Rs 20 crores tax collection was pending. In the review Commissioner strictly said that to issue the red notices to building owners who are not paying the property tax regularly to Municipal Corporation as per the demand which was issued by the municipal corporation. And also he instructed the officials to remove the water tap and underground drainage connections within 15 days time as part of further action.



Commissioner ordered the two revenue officers to collect all the taxes from building owners in the city in the coming next 15 days. If they fail in collecting property taxes 100%, they have to face a salary cut as a punishment. Finally the commissioner warned the revenue officers and staff concerned to take up a special drive for collecting stubborn arrears. Two Revenue Officers informed that remaining tax arrears Rs 20 crores will be collected from taxpayers on or before March 2021.



Commissioner said that to impose the vacant land tax (VLT) to all the open sites which were abandoned without constructions in various dwelling localities. And also instructed them to issue the tax notices through ward secretaries concerned. In the meeting Revenue officers SethuMadav, Gali Sudhakar and inspectors B Rajashekar, Suribabu, Madhusudhan and others were present.

