Military School students launch awareness rally

Tirupati: To create awareness on the recent decision of government admitting girls also in military schools, a batch of 13 students of Military School of Bengaluru arrived here enroute to Chennai on Friday.



The Military School students along with school staff organised a cycle rally from Viswam School covering all main streets and later preceded towards Chennai. Earlier in the meeting at Viswam School, Military School senior staff Rajesh Sharma and Manjeer said following the government's decision on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Military School of Bengaluru girl students both from rural and urban areas can get admission in the school to serve the country in any one of the tri-forces including army, navy and air force. To spread the message among the people, they said they were conducting an awareness cycle rally from Bengaluru to Chennai via AP started from April 14 and will continue till April 23, 10 days covering 1,800 kms.

They said the Military School will mould its students with nation spirit, apart from giving mental strength to combat with adverse conditions in their life also. Viswam School director Viswanath Reddy, Academic Director Viswa Chandan Reddy and teachers were present.