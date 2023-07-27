Minister Ramachandra Reddy lays foundation stone for power sub-station

Chittoor: To provide uninterrupted power supply benefiting over 46,000 consumers pertaining to Baireddipalli, Santhipuram and V Kota mandal, the Transco has proposed to construct a 132/33 KV power sub-station at Thota Kanuma village in V Kota mandal with an estimated outlay of Rs 37.08 crore. Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy laid foundation stone for the proposed sub-station on Wednesday.

Earlier inaugurating Sachivalayam Bhavan at Baireddipalli, Ramachandra Reddy reiterated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has successfully implemented 99 per cent of the promises mentioned in the manifesto. He also said the government has distributed 31.50 lakh house sites to poor beneficiaries in favour of women alone and stage has been set for completing construction of 25 lakh houses in the state.

He said the government has planned to construct one medical college in each Parliament constituency and thrust has been laid for developing government schools and hospitals under Nadu-Nedu. MP N Reddappa, Palamaner MLA Venkat Goud, DCCB Chairman Reddamma, YSRCP leaders Krishna Murthy, Nagabhushanam, ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy, AP Transco Director Bhaskar and APSPDCL Director Siva Prasad were present.