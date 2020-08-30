Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy released a detailed statement as a counter to AP BJP affairs in-charge Sunil Deodhar tweet, On Sunday. In the statement, MLA mentioned that Deodar tweet is very painful to him and involving the AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in this matter is not good manners of him.

He said, only on humanitarian grounds, he wrote a letter to Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu for releasing Varavara Rao who is suffering from various health issues. As an inmate of Venkaiah in jail 46 years ago I have personal relations with him, in that view, I wrote a letter to release an 81 years elder man. Whereas I never support criminals who involved in the conspiracy of Prime Minister Murder attempt. In this connection MLA Bhumana himself projected as RSS ideology person and mentioned in 1969-70 he started his political travel with the influence of RSS philosophy. He stated that he never supported the Naxals attitude and their activities.