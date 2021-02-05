Motivate absentees to take vaccine: Collector Hari Narayanan

Tirupati: District Collector M Hari Narayanan has focussed on the Covid vaccination process in the district which has been witnessing a low response since its launch on January 16. He held a teleconference with all the officials concerned on the subject on Thursday and directed them to concentrate on the beneficiaries who fail to take the vaccine on the allotted days.

The Collector directed the DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah to work with Ruia and SVIMS hospital superintendents which have recorded low turnouts of beneficiaries and motivate all the absentees to take the vaccine. The list of eligible frontline workers also has to be sent to concerned departmental heads one week in advance to ensure their participation in the drive.

All officials have to work towards achieving 100 per cent vaccination targets in the district, the Collector asserted. Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam, DRO Murali, DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah, DIO Dr C Hanumantha Rao, DCHS Dr Saralamma and others participated in the teleconference. The district medical and health department has also held a vaccination awareness rally in Chittoor on Thursday. DEMO Dr A Niramalamma and others took part in it.