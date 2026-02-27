We’re intra-linking rivers in state as per PM’s advice: CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the coalition government is working towards intra-linking of rivers within the state, as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice. Addressing the Assembly on Thursday, the Chief Minister highlighted that PM Modi observed that achieving intra-linking of rivers would finally make interlinking of rivers easy at the national level. "When I spoke to the PM, he said go for intra-river linking, interlinking all the rivers in your (Andhra) state, then finally, it will be easy to link at the national level. We are working with that spirit," Naidu said.

Observing that the government is very clear on this front, the Chief Minister said intra-linking rivers from Vamshadara to Penna will solve problems to a great extent in the southern state. Naidu gave an assurance to members that the state government would achieve intra-linking of all the rivers in Andhra Pradesh, adding that the government will also take the responsibility of offering 'jala harati' (ritual) to Telugu Talli (Telugu mother) after accomplishing this goal. On importance being accorded to irrigation, the TDP supremo said Rs 68,000 crore was spent on this sector during the previous TDP government between 2014 and 2019 and another Rs 20,000 crore until now in the NDA government. Naidu reminded that the people in the Godavari districts still pay their respects to British engineer Sir Arthur Cotton, who had irrigated swathes of the region by building a barrage on the Godavari river.

According to Naidu, "all irrigation projects" in the state were initiated during NDA governments, but not under Congress rule.

Naidu strongly defended the proposed Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar river-linking project, asserting that it would not harm any State and that the neighbouring State (Telangana) need not raise objections. He said the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar river-linking project aims solely to divert surplus floodwaters of the Godavari that currently flow into the sea unused. “On average, nearly 3,000 tmc of floodwater goes waste every year,” he said. The Chief Minister pointed out that he had not objected when Telangana constructed the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project on the Godavari.

Naidu reiterated his vision of interlinking rivers at the national level. He recalled that discussions on linking the Ganga and Kaveri were held during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, and said Andhra Pradesh is now moving ahead with its own intra-state river-linking plans.

Highlighting financial commitments, Naidu said Rs 68,000 crore was spent on irrigation between 2014 and 2019, while Rs 20,000 crore had been allocated in the past 20 months. He cited the 738-km expansion of the Handri-Neeva canal, extension of water to Paramasamudram lake in Kuppam and supply to Madakasira as examples of drought mitigation.

Referring to the Polavaram irrigation project as the “lifeline of the State,” Naidu alleged that the previous government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had damaged the diaphragm wall and neglected key works. He vowed to restart and complete Polavaram before the next Pushkaram and dedicate it to the nation.

On the long-pending Veligonda Project, whose foundation stone was laid three decades ago, Naidu said the first phase would be completed by July this year. He mentioned that Rs 2,500 crore is required additionally for completion of the works and that feeder canal lining works worth Rs 456 crore were launched on Wednesday. He accused the previous regime of attempting to claim credit for incomplete works.

The Chief Minister also promised phased completion of irrigation projects in north Andhra worth Rs 2,000 crore and said the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme would be expedited to benefit upland areas of Eluru and Krishna districts. He alleged negligence in works such as the Gundlakamma gates during the previous regime.

Naidu said the State has a reservoir storage potential of 1,312 tmc, with current storage at 793 tmc. Plans are underway to supply water to paddy beds by May 15 to advance the crop season. Andhra Pradesh leads the country with 16 lakh hectares under micro-irrigation, he added, highlighting that groundwater levels have improved by an average of six metres due to conservation measures, resulting in Rs 91 crore savings in power consumption.

Under the 2047 Swarna Andhra Vision, the NDA coalition government has framed 10 principles prioritising water security, he said, stressing that irrigation, drinking water, and industrial supply remain central goals. A comprehensive blueprint to complete pending projects across the State will be unveiled soon, Naidu told the House.