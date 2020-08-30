Municipal Corporation of Tirupati will resume spandana programme after 4 months

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati will resume the spandana programme which was introduced earlier to receive grievances from people. Due to Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in April month, Corporation officials had cancelled the conducting of Spandana every Monday. At present though the cases are rising the city officials decided to revive the official activity as it is by taking some precautions and changing the procedures. As part of that Commissioner Girisha informed the people to bring their grievances via online or over the phone from 10 am to 1 pm in office hours as part of the spandana programme from Monday, August 31.

He said that all the officials concerned will attend the programme to address the peoples issues which will be received in Spandana. Commissioner told he himself will receive phone calls on civic grievances. In this connection, he warned the officials to clear all the grievances immediately when they received the complaints.

Commissioner informed that MCT has started a Facebook page to receive the complaints from city residents over civic problems.