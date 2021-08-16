Nagari MLA RK Roja inaugurates modernised school building

Tirupati: Nagari MLA RK Roja visited mandal parishat primary school in Pudupet of Municipal limits on Monday. The school was modernised with Rs.48 lakhs under Nadu-Nedu scheme. Expressing happiness over inaugurating the school building after modernisation, she said that the present generation students are lucky as they are having good amenities in schools. Parents are giving priority to government schools after the implementation of Jagananna Nadu-Nedu scheme. The CM has brought corporate education to the reach of common people.