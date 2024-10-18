Naidu to hold crucial meet with MLAs today

Tirupati: Amid rising concerns over the performance of several MLAs in the TDP, Chief Minister and party national president N Chandrababu Naidu is set to hold a high-level meeting with all legislators and MPs in the state on Friday.

The meeting comes in response to reports of dissatisfaction with some TDP representatives, including in Naidu’s native district of Chittoor, where discontent has been growing both within the party ranks and among the public.

Out of 14 constituencies in the district, the TDP represents 11, while its ally, Jana Sena, winning Tirupati. However, there is a growing sentiment within the party that TDP has not been effectively capitalising on this electoral advantage to strengthen its position further.

A significant source of embarrassment for the TDP leadership has been allegations of MLAs’ involvement in activities such as land dealings and associations with sand and liquor mafias. These actions have reportedly alienated party cadres in various constituencies, with many members feeling neglected by their representatives. Some MLAs are said to be relying on a small, select group of confidantes, side lining the broader party base.

Naidu has reportedly taken serious note of these issues, based on reports he received from various sources, and they are expected to be a central topic of discussion in Friday’s meeting. One of the more pressing concerns for the TDP leadership is the internal strife in the Thamballapalle constituency.

Despite the YSRCP winning the seat in the recent elections, a faction within TDP remains resistant to the leadership of the party’s constituency in-charge, G Jayachandra Reddy. This infighting has led to frequent disputes and protests, putting pressure on Naidu to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, tensions are also boiling in the Chittoor district, where GD Nellore MLA VM Thomas and Chittoor MP D Prasada Rao have reportedly been at odds, often refusing to collaborate on party activities.

Even in Tirupati, which is represented by Jana Sena, divisions within TDP have come to the fore as they organise party programmes separately. Party national vice president and Piler MLA N Kishore Kumar Reddy seems to have confined to his own segment.

Speculation is mounting over whether former Minister N Amaranatha Reddy, who represents the Palamaner constituency, might take on a greater role in leading the party in Chittoor.

After not getting the ministerial position, Reddy has focused primarily on his own constituency, but his recent informal discussion with Naidu in Tirumala has fuelled rumours that he may be tasked with overseeing the party’s activities in the combined Chittoor district.

Amaranatha Reddy, who has previously led the party in the district, is seen by some as a potential unifying figure capable of bringing the various factions in line. A decision on this front could come soon, as Naidu grapples with the challenge of restoring discipline and unity within the party ranks.