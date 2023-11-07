Naidupet police seize red sanders worth Rs 4.31 cr

Tirupati: Naidupet sub-divisional police on Sunday seized red sanders logs worth Rs 4.31 crore and arrested five smugglers at Andhra border check post on NH16 under Thada police limits.



Disclosing the details of the major haul of red sanders logs here on Sunday, SP P Parameswar Reddy said the police found a lorry at the check post while inspecting the vehicles and tactfully forced the vehicle to stop. In the checking, police found red sanders logs weighing 5,388 kg and worth Rs 4.31crore.

Two cars, six cell phones, Rs 3,200 cash was also seized, all woth Rs 4.49 crore. The SP said all the five arrested were from Tamil Nadu. Among the five accused, Murugan was facing 17 cases and Hemanth three cases. Murugan was released from jail in June after being arrested under PD Act but resumed the smuggling immediately after coming out of jail.

The smugglers’ gang through local smugglers in Tirupati district procure red sanders and smuggle them to Chennai where they stock the logs in a godown. Later, under the guise of the turmeric powder they pack the red sanders logs and dispatch to West Bengal to sell and send it to international smugglers.

Parameswar Reddy appreciated the team of police personnel who busted the gang and gave away merit certificates to them.

These include Naidupet DSP Rajagopal Reddy, Sullurpet CI Madhubabu, YS Srinivasa Reddy, Brahmanaidu, Raghavaiah, Seenaiah, Suresh, Suhail Babu, Siva Kumar, Shankar, Venkateswarlu and Nagarjuna. ASP Kulasekhar, Sullurpet CI Madhu Babu and others were present.