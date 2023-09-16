Nandyal: CM S B Amzad Basha virtually inaugurates Medical College in Nandyal

Nandyal : Deputy Chief Minister and Minorities Welfare Minister S B Amzad Basha said that the state government has introduced revolutionary reforms in the medical sector benefiting the poor and needy people.

The Deputy CM along with District Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon and other political leaders participated at the virtual inauguration programme of 5 medical colleges by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from Vizianagaram district including Nandyal medical college on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Chief Minister with a novel aim to extend quality treatment to patients has brought revolutionary changes in the medical field. Stating the state has only 11 medical colleges till bifurcation of state, he said within a span of four years, the CM has sanctioned 17 medical colleges.

Of the 17 medical colleges, five of them have been inaugurated on Friday. He said the CM with an aim to extend quality treatment to people has brought Arogyasree, family doctor, Jagananna Arogya Suraksha besides several others in the service of people. He also said that almost all vacancies in the hospitals have been recruited.

District Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon said that the long dream of people of Nandyal district has come true with the inauguration of medical college here at Nandyal. He also recalled the contribution of local MLA and MP for the early completion of medical college. The medical college has been constructed in an extent of 52 acres within a span of one year.

The collector said that admissions in medical courses were also started. MLA Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy, MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy and others also spoke on the occasion.