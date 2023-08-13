Nandyal: Police cautions people against cyber fraudsters

Nandyal : Superintendent of Police (SP) K Raghuveer Reddy called upon the people to be cautious about the cyber fraudsters, who were cheating people by various dubious means after sending malicious links to their mobile phones.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, the SP said that lots of developments are taking place in the technology field and people unaware of links if they click, then their entire data would be in the hands of cyber fraudsters.

Due to the latest advancements in the technology sector, cybercrimes were taking place on a larger scale, he pointed out and added the cyber fraudsters would say that your income tax would be refunded and for that they have to give bank account details. They will send a link https://bit.ly/20wpYK6 also. If you click the link, then they will collect your personal information and send a One Time Password (OTP) number to your mobile.

Immediately after entering the OTP number your mobile would be under the control of cyber fraudsters. The entire data including personal details like, photos, videos, contact numbers, bank details and others would be in the hands of fraudsters and they will empty the amount in account.

This kind of malicious links are being sent to the mobiles. Hence the people are cautioned to be aware of such links and save themselves from falling prey to the cyber fraudsters.

He said if anyone has fallen prey to cyber fraudsters they are advised to lodge a complaint on cyber cell number 1930 or visit www.cybercrime.gov.in or contact cyber cell number 9154987034.