  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Narasaraopet: Minister Vidadala Rajini encouraging gambling, alleges TDP

TDP State vice-president Prattipati Pulla Rao
x

TDP State vice-president Prattipati Pulla Rao

Highlights

Narasaraopet: TDP State vice-president Prattipati Pulla Rao alleged that Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini is encouraging and supporting...

Narasaraopet: TDP State vice-president Prattipati Pulla Rao alleged that Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini is encouraging and supporting gambling in the constituency.

Addressing the media in Chilakaluripet on Thursday, he said gambling is going unchecked in almost all apartments and hotel rooms in the constituency and everyday crores of rupees are changing hands. He further alleged that Minister Rajini is getting crores of rupees through gambling clubs every month in the constituency. He criticised that the government is not in a position to check gambling clubs and urged the Special Enforcement Bureau officials to book cases against gambling clubs in the Chilakaluripet constituency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X