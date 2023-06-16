Live
- Biparjoy Cyclone leaves a trail of destruction
- Adipurush OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform Fixed
- Visakhapatnam: Awareness rally held on international level crossing
- Adipurush Movie Review and Release Day Live Updates: Blockbuster Talk for #Adipurush from Early Morning Shows
- Visakhapatnam: City girl felicitated for finishing Comrades Marathon in South Africa
- Visakhapatnam: RINL emphasises importance of donating blood
- 542 cell towers to come up in Paderu: Collector Sumit Kumar
- Guntur: RTA launches spl drive to check accidents
- Hyderabad: Miraculous escape as speeding car overturns on PVNR Expressway
- Narasaraopet: Minister Vidadala Rajini encouraging gambling, alleges TDP
Narasaraopet: Minister Vidadala Rajini encouraging gambling, alleges TDP
Highlights
Narasaraopet: TDP State vice-president Prattipati Pulla Rao alleged that Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini is encouraging and supporting...
Narasaraopet: TDP State vice-president Prattipati Pulla Rao alleged that Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini is encouraging and supporting gambling in the constituency.
Addressing the media in Chilakaluripet on Thursday, he said gambling is going unchecked in almost all apartments and hotel rooms in the constituency and everyday crores of rupees are changing hands. He further alleged that Minister Rajini is getting crores of rupees through gambling clubs every month in the constituency. He criticised that the government is not in a position to check gambling clubs and urged the Special Enforcement Bureau officials to book cases against gambling clubs in the Chilakaluripet constituency.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS