Narasaraopet: Minister Vidadala Rajini encouraging gambling, alleges TDP

Narasaraopet: TDP State vice-president Prattipati Pulla Rao alleged that Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini is encouraging and supporting gambling in the constituency.

Addressing the media in Chilakaluripet on Thursday, he said gambling is going unchecked in almost all apartments and hotel rooms in the constituency and everyday crores of rupees are changing hands. He further alleged that Minister Rajini is getting crores of rupees through gambling clubs every month in the constituency. He criticised that the government is not in a position to check gambling clubs and urged the Special Enforcement Bureau officials to book cases against gambling clubs in the Chilakaluripet constituency.