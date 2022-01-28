Nava Kundatmaka Sri Yagam ends

Tirupati: The seven-day unique Nava Kundatmaka Sri Yagam organised by the TTD at Padmavathi temple in Tiruchaur near here concluded with 'Poornahuthi' ceremony held amidst religious fervour on Thursday.

The yagam was taken up to propitiate the Goddess Padmavathi to bestow her blessings for the peace and prosperity of the global community.

The classic fete was conducted by priests led by TTD Agama advisor Vempalli Srinivasacharyulu at Sri Krishna Mukha Mandapam in Ekantam (without participation of devotees) as per Covid-19 guidelines and was live telecast by SVBC channel for devotees to witness the ceremony held from January 21.

The final day fete commenced at 6.30 am with Chatustanarchana, Homas, Maha Prayaschitta Homa and Maha Shanti Homas followed by Abhishekam and Avabrutam rituals.

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham pontiff Sri Vijayendra Saraswati participated in the last day of the 7 day religious event.

TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy and his spouse Swarnalatha, TTD Trust Board member P Ashok, temple senior priest Babu Swamy, DyEO Kasturi Bai, AEO Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.

After the successful completion of the Sri Yagam, TTD chairman Subba Reddy along with his spouse Swarnalatha donated a pair of cow and calf to Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru temple.

The couple first performed Go puja, offered fruits and fodder to the bovine and later presented them to the temple.

The chairman also felicitated Agama advisor Vempalli Srinivas and 70 other priests involved in the conduct of the Yagam and also the temple officials, including DyEO Kasturi Bai, AEO Prabhakar Reddy and staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Subba Reddy expressed happiness at the successful completion of the yagam and said the Nava Kundatmaka Sri Yagam was performed 50 years back in the shrines by the grandfather of Tirumala pontiff Sri Chinna Jeeyarswami.

He was confident that yagam would result in resolving the present crisis the nation Is facing due to the pandemic and expressed his pleasure at the participation of Kanchi pontiff Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamy in the yagam.