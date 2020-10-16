Navaratri Brahmotsavam at Tirumala from today

Tirupati: The stage is all set for the Navaratri Brahmotsavam of Lord Sri Venkateswara which will begin on Friday in Tirumala.

Adhering to the latest Covid guidelines from the Centre, the TTD considering the threat of coronavirus across the country and keeping in view the health and security of devotees and the staff, has decided to conduct the nine day utsavams without pilgrim participation.

On the first day, the deity will be taken for a procession on Pedda Sesha Vahanam from Ranganayakula Mandapam to Kalyana Vedika, The Vahana sevas will be held in Sampangi Prakaram inside the shrine daily during the nine day fete due to Covid restrictions. Before the Sesha Vahanam, Bangaru Tiruchi (Golden palanquin) seva will be held in the shrine.

Garuda seva will be held on October 20, Pushpaka Vimana on 21 and Chakrasnanam on 24, marking the conclusion of Navaratri Brahmotsavam.

The SVBC will live telecast of all the events while the public relations department of TTD made arrangement for issuing press releases and photos of the events.

Due to Adikamasam, this year Brahmotsvam which held in September is called Nija Brahmotsavam and which begins in October is called Alankara Brahmotsavam.

However, it was for the first time that there was no public participation for both the Brahamotsvam due to coronavirus.

Earlier, TTD decided to conduct Navarathri Brahmotsava vahana sevas in the open, allowing limited number of devotees with darshan tickets but later changed its decision to observe the fete without pilgrims.