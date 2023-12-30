Nellore: British rule better than Jagan’s says Narayana

Nellore : Former Minister Ponguru Narayana said that it is the duty of the people’s representatives elected by the people to make laws in the Assembly, to give life to those laws and to see whether the officials are working according to those laws. Along with TDP State general secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, he visited Stonehouse Pet and other areas in 8th division in Nellore city on Friday, as part of ‘Babu Surety – Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’ programme. They went to every shop, distributed pamphlets, explained TDP manifesto and urged them to support the party in the coming elections. Former Minister P Narayana said that time came for the people to speak their mind on the YSRCP government, as both people and officials are suffering. He commented that British rule was far better than Jagan’s. He claimed that people are saying that they were counting the days to dethrone Jagan.

Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy said that there was unexpected response from the people to their chief Chandrababu Naidu during his tour. He stated that huge development took place in Nellore when P Narayana was the Minister, but after YSRCP came to power, current bills, taxes and prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed. Local party leaders and others participated in the tour.