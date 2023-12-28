Nellore: Buildings for strong room & counting centres inspected

Nellore : In the wake of 2024 elections, district Collector M Harinarayanan, along with Superintendent of Police Dr K Tirumaleswara Reddy, inspected suitable buildings for keeping the ballot boxes and counting of votes, in the city on Wednesday. He inspected strong rooms and counting centres at Kanuparthipadu village of Nellore rural mandal. Later, he checked DKW College in the city and ordered the officials to prepare a comprehensive report over the status of these buildings and sent them to the Election Commission of India.

The Collector held a meeting with Joint Collector R Kurmanath, SP and other revenue officials over the pre-arrangements to be made in the interest of performing the electoral procedures in a smooth and fair manner.

He directed them to complete the pending claims and objections related to the voters list by January 12. They were also ordered to prepare a schedule with date and place over conducting awareness campaigns on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to the public in all constituencies in the district.

Nellore Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmat, Joint Collector R Kurmanath, Kandukuru Sub-Collector Vidyahari, RDO Malola and oth ers were present.