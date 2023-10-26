Nellore: Collector M Harinarayanan inspects EVMs

Nellore : Following the directions of Election Commission (EC) ahead of 2024 general elections, district Collector M Harinarayanan and District Election Officer (DEO) along with other officials inspected the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at godown in the premises of RDO office in the town on Wednesday.

As per the EC norms, the Collector has deposited his mobile phone at the counter and after completing the checking formalities, he entered into the godown amid tight security. Collector Harinarayanan directed the engineers of BELL Company to ensure the completion of EVMs by November 10 and the EVM’s will brought into utilisation only after the engineers certifies.

He further directed the engineers to safeguard the EVMs separately, which have technical problems and difunctional. DRO S Lavanna, RDO Malola, EVMs supervisors Sudhakara Rao and Obulesu, and others were present.