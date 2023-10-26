Live
- BCCI confirms England, Australia series for India senior women in busy home season
- Qatar makes 'breakthrough' in hostage negotiations, EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses'
- No problem in terms of Naidu's security, Says DIG of Prisons
- Elite Israeli Naval unit destroys Hamas naval commando unit
- IIIT Delhi students attend convocation in traditional attire
- Govt responded quickly to Kayne's Technologies, says Karnataka minister Patil
- BPCL records consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter
- Saving river waters need of hour: Punjab political leaders
- Bengal ration scam proceeds diverted through 2 shell companies: ED tells court
- Men's ODI WC: Shamsi, Jansen restrict Pakistan to 270 after Babar, Saud Shakeel hit fifties
Just In
Nellore: Collector M Harinarayanan inspects EVMs
Following the directions of Election Commission (EC) ahead of 2024 general elections, district Collector M Harinarayanan
Nellore : Following the directions of Election Commission (EC) ahead of 2024 general elections, district Collector M Harinarayanan and District Election Officer (DEO) along with other officials inspected the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at godown in the premises of RDO office in the town on Wednesday.
As per the EC norms, the Collector has deposited his mobile phone at the counter and after completing the checking formalities, he entered into the godown amid tight security. Collector Harinarayanan directed the engineers of BELL Company to ensure the completion of EVMs by November 10 and the EVM’s will brought into utilisation only after the engineers certifies.
He further directed the engineers to safeguard the EVMs separately, which have technical problems and difunctional. DRO S Lavanna, RDO Malola, EVMs supervisors Sudhakara Rao and Obulesu, and others were present.