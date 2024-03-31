Nellore: TDP introduced several welfare schemes for Muslim Minorities says Ponguru Narayana

Nellore : TDP Nellore city nominee Ponguru Narayana has said that his party has launched several welfare schemes for the welfare of Muslim Minorities in the district.

As part of electioneering, the TDP nominee has conducted door-to-door canvasing in 42nd division on Saturday. He appealed the people to exercise their franchise in favour of him in the ensuing elections. Responding to the plea of Muslims over lowering Shadi Manzil rates as it is costing Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 to perform marriage, Narayana assured that he will initiate steps for reducing the tariff after TDP comes to power.

Later speaking to reporters, Narayana recalled that when he was the Minister between 2014-19, he initiated steps for the development of Bara Shahid Dargah providing infrastructure facilities like roads, community hall, permanent toilets by spending Rs 20 crore. He said that when N Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister in 2019, he visited Bara Shahid Dargah and sanctioned another Rs 20 crore for its development.

Narayana said that a college was established specially for Muslim girls in the city. He assured it was proposed to construct one Gosha Hospital for Muslim women in the city after TDP retains power in 2024 elections.