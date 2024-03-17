Nellore: Training for disaster response concludes

Nellore : The three-day training programme held at Adani Krishnapatnam Port was concluded on Saturday. National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) has organised the training to overcome problems related to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear emergency management (CBRN EM) from Thursday.

The NDMA has been conducting this kind of training for first responders at various airports and seaports across the country.

AKPL COO Rajan Babu said the probability of CBRN incidents to occur without warning had prompted authorities concerned to impart sensitisation and preparedness training for first responders in the backdrop of scenarios evolving to attack at any location across the globe.

NDMA senior consultant Ranjish Piplani and two more consultants from NDMA, New Delhi, and former faculty from National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore participated in this training programme.

District Disaster Management Authority and District Project Manager Y Veera Sekhar, AKPL Head Corporate Affairs KM Ram, DGM Human Resources CH Srinivasulu, senior manager security MNVEVS Kumar, in-charge of fire department G Ravindranath and others were present.