Nellore: Two die, 3 injured in road accident

Nellore: Two persons died on spot and another three were injured in a ghastly road accident that occurred at Damaramadugu village of Butchireddy Palem mandal in the early hours of Saturday. The deceased were identified as Vemavarapu Mariyamma (46) and Vemavarapu David (50) of Kanakampadu village of Velagandla mandal, Prakasam district.

The mishap occurred when an RTC bus going to Nellore from Kaligiri hit a lorry going in the same direction from behind.

According to sources, there are about 47 passengers in the bus at the time of accident. The condition of one person among the injured was stated to be critical. The injured were shifted to Nellore Government General Hospital. Butchireddy Palem police registered a case and are investigating.