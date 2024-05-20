Live
- JANE KAHAN GAYE VOH DIN…
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th May 2024
- Guntur: Tight security at strong rooms
- Hyderabad: Goons hang out at playgrounds, create nuisance in Old City
- Guntur: Judges inspect Central Jail
- Kishan dubs corporator’s arrest ‘undemocratic’
- Malla Reddy dares Congress to prove land encroachment claims
- SIT teams register cases against accused
- State will support green construction: Bhatti
- Gowthami takes charge as Anantapur SP
Just In
Nellore: Two die, 3 injured in road accident
Nellore: Two persons died on spot and another three were injured in a ghastly road accident that occurred at Damaramadugu village of Butchireddy Palem...
Nellore: Two persons died on spot and another three were injured in a ghastly road accident that occurred at Damaramadugu village of Butchireddy Palem mandal in the early hours of Saturday. The deceased were identified as Vemavarapu Mariyamma (46) and Vemavarapu David (50) of Kanakampadu village of Velagandla mandal, Prakasam district.
The mishap occurred when an RTC bus going to Nellore from Kaligiri hit a lorry going in the same direction from behind.
According to sources, there are about 47 passengers in the bus at the time of accident. The condition of one person among the injured was stated to be critical. The injured were shifted to Nellore Government General Hospital. Butchireddy Palem police registered a case and are investigating.