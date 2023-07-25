NEP 2020 to enhance learning experience for students: Prof

Tirupati: As part of highlighting the initiatives taken by various higher educational institutions in the city in implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), a joint press conference of these institutions was held on Monday at SV University Senate hall. This was aimed at taking note of the progress in implementing NEP 2020 so far, and the future plans in accordance with it.

As the NEP will be celebrating the 3rd anniversary soon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the NEP 2020 event at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on July 29 with an objective to discuss, deliberate and share insights on various aspects of the policy and its implementation.

Ahead of this event, addressing the media, IIT Tirupati Director Prof K Satyanarayana stated that the Institute was all set for the successful implementation of the NEP 2020 in its academic programmes from this academic year.

Accordingly, the institute has made significant changes to its BTech curriculum and introduced several key features to enhance the learning experience for students.

Now, there will be flexibility in electives which empowers students with the freedom to choose from a wide range of free and departmental electives. Students are encouraged to undertake skill development courses and actively engage in community and service-oriented projects.

The institute will now offer courses on cutting-edge emerging technologies, such as Quantum Science, Data Science, and Machine Learning to all Engineering streams, enabling students to stay abreast of the latest advancements. The Director further said that IIT Tirupati is taking forward the cluster initiative emphasised in the NEP 2020 by planning with Institutes with complementary expertise.

SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy said that they have adopted NEP in toto and introduced various programmes accordingly. The entry and exit system have been introduced under which students can leave at different stages of the programme and get appropriate certifications. Skill development programmes were also introduced in a big way.

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi stated that they have modified several programmes in accordance with the NEP. Industrial linkages, internships, incorporation of skill development, skill enhanced and MOOCs courses to enrich students academically were some of the features. The academic bank of credits is a national level facility to facilitate students secure their credits earned throughout their learning journey which the university is going to implement. Prof Sankar Narayan of National Sanskrit University (NSU), Dr Rajesh Vishwanathan, Associate Professor in IISER Tirupati and Manjunath, Deputy Commissioner of KVS Hyderabad also spoke on the occasion and explained how they have been taking the NEP forward in their purview.