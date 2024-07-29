Never been involved in any irregularities: Basha

Madanapalle: The searches conducted at the residence of former Madanapalle YSRCP MLA Nawaz Basha were completed on Sunday night.

Later, speaking to the media, Nawaz said that the police searched his house from 4 pm to 8.30 pm under the supervision of Inspector of Police Mallikarjun Gupta and could not find anything. He said, “The rural police have called me on Saturday night when I was in Bengaluru. I was told that they received some complaints regarding land encroachments involving my name and searches are to be conducted”.

Nawaz said that he asked for one day’s time to return to Madanapalle and open the house. He has fully cooperated with them saying that his hands are clean and never involved in any irregular activities during his stint as MLA during 2019-24.

He also maintained that there was no pain for him over the searches being held as people elected him as MLA in 2019 and they should know the facts. He assured to extend full cooperation for the investigation.