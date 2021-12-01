Nine-day annual Brahmotsavams begin with Dhwajarohanam

Tirupati: The annual Navahnika Karthika Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanoor commenced on a grand religious note on Tuesday with Dhwajarohanam, hoisting of the celestial flag at the shrine. The ritual was held under the supervision of Pancharatra Agama Advisor K Srinivasacharyulu. After hoisting the holy flag bearing the image of celestial Gaja on the temple post (Dwaja Sthambha) in the auspicious Dhanur Lagnam between 9.45 am and 10 am, several Agamic procedures were followed.



To appease Goddess Sri Padmavathi Devi, traditional music in different Ragas with different Talas were presented including Lalita, Megharanjani, Vasanta, Sri, Sankarabharanam, Kalyani, Bhujanga, Sama, Madhyamavati, Sourashtra, Behala, Regupta, Samanta, Kedaragowla, Phali, Varali, Kausika ragas etc. and Adi, Eka, Ata, Samartha, Madhya, Roopaka, Rangapradeepika, Sriranga, Dhruva talams etc. and concluded with the melodious rendition of Sarva Vadyam.

Speaking on the occasion, JEO Veerabrahmam said the Dhwajarohanam marked the successful beginning of Navahnika Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavathi Devi. The other important days include Gaja Vahana Seva on November 4, Garuda Seva on November 5, Panchami Theertham, on the last day on November 8. In view of Covid restrictions, all these Vahana Sevas will be observed in Ekantam only, he added.

Temple deputy EO Kasturi Bai, Garden deputy director Srinivasulu, AEO Prabhakar Reddy, Archaka Babu Swamy and others were present. On the occasion of annual Karthika Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavathi

Devi at Tiruchanoor, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare P Pushpasreevani offered silk vastrams on behalf of the State government to the Goddess. She was received with temple honors by JEO Veerabrahmam at the Mahadwaram of the temple. After presenting Pattu vastrams, she offered prayers to the presiding deity Sri Padmavathi Devi.