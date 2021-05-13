Nodal officers will inform oxygen levels: Collector Hari Narayanan

Tirupati: District Collector M Hari Narayanan said that they have set up oxygen war room and trained the nodal officers. They have to be more responsible and should inform oxygen levels in their allotted hospitals to the war room once in every two hours.

Reviewing the oxygen management at RDO office here on Wednesday, the Collector said that the nodal officers should have all information with them regarding the notified oxygen beds, ICU beds number and available bulk cylinders. The oxygen reserves should be sufficient for at least nine hours in Madanapalle division and six hours in Tirupati division.

Liquid oxygen tankers should have 12 hours reserves and it is being used in SVIMS, Ruia hospital, District Headquarters hospital, Amara and PES hospitals. Tankers movement should be tracked and with the help of police green channel they should reach the hospitals well in time.Joint Collector V Veerabrahmam, Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu, Sub Collector Jahnavi, RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy and others participated.