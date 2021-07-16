Non-Covid services soon at Ruia hospital: Collector Hari Narayanan

Tirupati: The non-Covid services, which were stopped for the past four months at Ruia hospital due to a steep surge in Covid cases, will resume soon. The Junior Doctors Association met the District Collector M Hari Narayanan and requested him to resume these services expressing concerns of all post-graduates regarding the huge loss of academics incurred during the precious period of learning for which he responded positively.

According to working president of SV Medical College Junior Doctors' Association (SVJUDA) Dr D Venkata Sai Teja that they were deeply concerned regarding the resumption of non-Covid services which they took to the notice of District Collector. For the last one year, they have been working in Covid wards serving the general public and supporting the government at the cost of their academics and learning skills. He said the period of PG was crucial for residents in learning and practicing the skills to build their career which they had to forego by involving completely in Covid duties only. This has been causing them immense stress and depression as it may leave them with meagre skills and inadequate experience.

As the number of Covid cases have come down, they urged the Collector to commence all non-Covid wards and operation theatres in Ruia hospital which were already resumed in several other government teaching hospitals. In the same breath, the patients have been facing a lot of struggle due to the non-availability of these services.

According to Dr Sai Teja, the Collector responded positively to their request and immediately asked the hospital Superintendent Dr T Bharathi to allocate 50 per cent of beds to non-Covid services such as emergency surgeries and elective non-Covid surgeries. Dr Tanuja, Dr Narmada, Dr Rupa and others took part.