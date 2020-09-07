Non teaching employees strike in SV University

Tirupati: Total non teaching staff of the SV University went into pen down strike against the authorities attitude in giving departmental promotions as per seniority of service vise. It is learnt that for the past few days negations were going on between non teaching employees and varsity registrar Sridhar Reddy.

Two days ago university authorities issued promotion orders without consideration of the non teaching employees union leaders advises. Previously the brought to the notice of the university registrar that to give the promotions on the basis of seniority only. But in the episode officials violates rules and gave the promotions as per their choice. Following this development non teaching union leaders gave a call for pen down and boycott the duties from Monday to till the issue will be resolved.



In this connection non teaching association president PK Subramanyam addressing the employees alleged that varsity authorities acted against the rules and gave the promotions as per their choice. He criticized that officials did the injustice to senior employees in giving promotions. Many times we brought this issue to registrar notice for salvation but no response from their side, He added. In the strike all the departments non teaching staff have participated. Non teaching leaders Secretary Subramanyam, A Ramana, MonjoKumar and others were present.

