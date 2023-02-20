Noor Basha leaders seek MLC seat

Nellore: District Noor Basha Sangh leaders organised a meet in the city on Sunday and appealed to the Chief Minister to consider MLC ticket for their community. They said the community has 20 lakh people in the state and even after 76 years of Independence, even till now, the upper castes were still getting opportunities politically.

They lamented, so far, no political party has given them an opportunity to contest elections for the backward Noor Basha/Dudekula caste. They appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the community should be given an opportunity in the legislative council polls to make their voice heard in the House and to bring their problems to the notice of the government.

Nooru Basha Sangh district president Shaik Salim, state vice-presidents Shaik Khader Basha, Babar Jaan, Mastan Saheb, Hussain Saheb, district honorary president Mahboob Basha, district youth president Shaik Mastan, city youth leaders Latif, youth secretary Moulali and others participated in the programme.