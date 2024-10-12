Live
- Delaying knee arthritis treatment can damage spine, warn health experts
- Although Bharat became stronger globally, attempts to tarnish its image based on lies visible: Bhagwat
- Signs tied to severe cases of respiratory syncytial virus in kids identified
- 'Test cricket is the No. 1 priority': Pat Cummins on his IPL future
- Internet Archive Set to Return After Cyberattack
- At least 177 people killed in Mali floods since start of rainy season
- My life changed completely when I came to PKL in season 7: Aslam Inamdar
- Motor delay, low muscle tone signs for genetic testing in kids
- Bagmati Express accident: Arrangements made for passengers, probe will be conducted, says Railways Min
- New flight service to Vij to meet long-felt need
Just In
Now, cooking oils offered at discounted rates
District Collector Dr S Venkateswar says Palm oil is available at Rs 110 and Sunflower oil is Rs 124 at major outlets
Tirupati: In its bid to bring down the cooking oil prices, the State government has ensured that all shops will sell these at reduced rates till the month end for the convenience of people in the festive season.
District Collector Dr S Venkateswar announced that consumers will be provided with cooking oils at prices lower than the market rate as these prices have soared in the public market. Along with Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, he distributed palm oil and sunflower oil at discounted rates to consumers at Gopi Krishna Oil Store in the city on Friday.
The palm oil, which is valued at Rs 135 per packet of 850 grams will be sold for Rs 110, while sunflower oil, priced at Rs 145 can be bought for Rs 129 per packet of 950 grams. Both the Collector and Joint Collector handed over the discounted oils to customers during the event. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasised that the State government’s primary goal is to ensure the availability of quality products at affordable prices in the Rythu Bazaars and major retail outlets. He reiterated that this initiative aligns with the government’s efforts to provide essential commodities at fair prices. According to District Civil Supplies Officer Sheshachalam Raju, consumers in Tirupati can now purchase palm oil for Rs 110 and sunflower oil for Rs 124 per litre. These oils are available at 18 stores, including Gopi Krishna Oil Stores, SS Oil Stores, SS Brothers, Amara, Murugan, Seetha Enterprises, Bhaskara and Vasavi Oil Stores. Additionally, D-Mart on Mangalam Road and Reliance Mart near the RTC bus stand will also offer the oils at the discounted prices. Deputy Tahsildars Jayaram and Pratap, Gopi Krishna Oil Store owner and several consumers were present.