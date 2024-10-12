Now, cooking oils offered at discounted rates

Tirupati: In its bid to bring down the cooking oil prices, the State government has ensured that all shops will sell these at reduced rates till the month end for the convenience of people in the festive season.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar announced that consumers will be provided with cooking oils at prices lower than the market rate as these prices have soared in the public market. Along with Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, he distributed palm oil and sunflower oil at discounted rates to consumers at Gopi Krishna Oil Store in the city on Friday.

The palm oil, which is valued at Rs 135 per packet of 850 grams will be sold for Rs 110, while sunflower oil, priced at Rs 145 can be bought for Rs 129 per packet of 950 grams. Both the Collector and Joint Collector handed over the discounted oils to customers during the event. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasised that the State government’s primary goal is to ensure the availability of quality products at affordable prices in the Rythu Bazaars and major retail outlets. He reiterated that this initiative aligns with the government’s efforts to provide essential commodities at fair prices. According to District Civil Supplies Officer Sheshachalam Raju, consumers in Tirupati can now purchase palm oil for Rs 110 and sunflower oil for Rs 124 per litre. These oils are available at 18 stores, including Gopi Krishna Oil Stores, SS Oil Stores, SS Brothers, Amara, Murugan, Seetha Enterprises, Bhaskara and Vasavi Oil Stores. Additionally, D-Mart on Mangalam Road and Reliance Mart near the RTC bus stand will also offer the oils at the discounted prices. Deputy Tahsildars Jayaram and Pratap, Gopi Krishna Oil Store owner and several consumers were present.