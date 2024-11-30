NSU students cleared of drug use allegations

Tirupati: The investigation following the reports of suspected drug consumption on the campus of National Sanskrit University (NSU) and the subsequent test reports issued by Ruia hospital revealed that there were no traces of any drugs in the samples of suspected students.

University Registrar Prof RJ Rama Sree stated that two students were sent to Sri Venkateswara Ram Narain Ruia Government General Hospital for physical and laboratory examination to check and confirm consumption of any unknown material. After the examination, the hospital gave a clean chit that the toxicology results are negative and other investigations are within normal limits.

It may be recalled that the alleged use of ganja among students went viral on November 22 following which, the University’s anti-drug committee convened its urgent meetings to take stock of the situation. Subsequently, two students were

referred to Ruia hospital for tests to confirm the presence of any drugs in their system on November 23.

In light of the hospital’s findings, the University’s Anti-Drug Committee convened again on Friday to examine the situation and referred the matter to the higher authorities and put the case before the disciplinary committee (Students). The disciplinary committee recommended that the students undergo counselling in alignment with the Government of India’s guidelines for fostering a drug-free campus environment. Subsequently, based on formal requests from the parents of the students, both individuals have been taken to their respective hometowns to continue counselling.

To strengthen awareness and promote a drug-free academic atmosphere, the University will organise a general counselling session for all students. This initiative is part of the institution’s ongoing commitment to ensuring a safe, healthy, and supportive campus environment, said the Registrar.